Kim Jong-un Sells The Taliban 13 ICBM Rockets

PYONGANG, North Korea – (Satire News) – The United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Emirates are all extremely upset with the little fat fuck leader of North Korea (aka Kim Jong-un).

The Vox Populi News Agency has broken the story that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un, has just sold the Taliban government of Afghanistan 13 state-of-the-art Explorer E9 Missile Rockets, which are capable of hitting the red state of North Carolina, with no problem whatsoever.

Vox Populi reporter Tapioca Swizzle, no relation to the Swizzles of Cleveland, said that VP Kamala Harris has a good mind to send a naval flotilla to North Korea to show the little chubby circus midget that she’s got bigger balls than he does.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the United Kingdom merely responded by saying, “Well regarding Kim's 'miss-siles, dats a bloody, bloomin,' blimey, bunch of bullshit, it tis, true dat.”