Gold Rush Poet Robert Service Dedicates New Poem About Anchorage, Alaska

Yes, we know that Robert Service, the world famous British bard who wrote lyrically about the lands of the Far North and thereby achieved world-wide fame, was long dead and buried by the time Anchorage, Alaska even became a gleam in the railroad magnates' eyes.

That, however, did not stop the man who wrote so lovingly of the broad vistas, the pristine beauty, the odd, rambunctious characters and the immense silence and solitude of the lands of the Arctic, in particular the gold rush regions he himself experienced.

Using a clairvoyant whose number we found in an ad in the free newspaper, we were able to contact the 20th Century writer on an astral plane and talk with him, although it was indirectly through the third party psychic.

Mr. Service still has not forgotten his beloved lands of the Arctic North. In fact, he still writes fondly of them, even of places that did not exist at his time.

Here is his recent Ode To Anchorage:

There is a legend of an Alaskan place

Where living life is a constant race

Where abodes are built not of log or bark

With endless lights to throw back winter’s dark.

Instead they are built of concrete and lime

And made to last the test of time.

Twenty stories high and firmly fest

Should another earthquake its foundation test.



Oh, take a glimmer of the ‘It’ called Anchorage

Where once the Athabaskans would forage

On the banks of the tidal Turnagain Arm

Whose waters it causes immeasurable harm.

Oh, pestilent hive of busy bees

Scurrying about on well worn knees

Rushing about like a lower 49 city

With the same stress; there’s the pity!



Laid in the valley crowned by precious peaks

Whose beauty should lure the downtown geeks

To come and embrace their majestic splendor

But instead like ants stay hidden indoors.

Rushing about like chicken heads cut off

So frantic that endless coffee is quaffed

In tasks that are really attuned more to

what you would find in Kalamazoo.

Even here can be found the smudgy smog

That causes the lungs to seize and to clog

And the sullen waste that pollution makes

Because of all that is done for mere money’s sake.

Oh, brethren who come North for Nature's glory

Forsake this town of multi-stories

And continue on north, south, east or west

Before you stop your talent to invest.

Go instead to where the land is pure

Not here where the money lures

Find peace in Homer, Talkeetna or Nome

To find a place worthy to make a home.

Live your life among trees and rivers

In an environment that makes you a liver

For majesty, solitude, and the good life

Rather than the one of asphalt strife.