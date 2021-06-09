Dylan Thomas, Welsh great poet, once visited Jaggedone's distorted cerebral cortex, and left a 'pea' of a poem in it!

UFO's, not the type ex-Man United footy player, Chris Smalling, observed landing in his teapot, but in the Mad Hatter's, also frequent the balding head of infamous spoofer, Jaggedone.

Mysteries of the poet's minds are sometimes unraveled there, and Dylan Thomas once visited his 'pea' and left another plentiful 'poetical pea' called; Under Pillock Wood!

Here is a shortened version because the original just rambles on and on, just like whisky running down Richard Burton's hunky Welsh throat:

Under Pillock Wood

To begin at the beginning (Where else?):

It is Spring, moonless night in the small town

starless and bible-black, as a hunch-back

hunts rabbits' for a slice of Welsh Rarebit

Cheese on toast, Holy Ghost

Crows, black, chase moles in their hole

While Captain Cat bears his wicked soul

A pump near the old town clock

which strikes Hickery-Dickery-Dock

As Jerry, a mouse in mourning

stands there yawning,

bored to tears says, "Where's Tom?"

While all the people of the lulled

and dumbfound town are sleeping now

Allowing the local Pillock to take a bow

Hush, the babies are sleeping,

farmers, the fishers, window cleaners are peeping

Tom's cobblers are seeping

a schoolmistress blows her postman

the undertaker and his fancy woman

dressed in black, a drunkard, cross-dressed dressmaker

paedo preacher, policeman

and web-footed cockle-women

tickle the husbands of tidy wives.

Young girls lie bedded covered in creams

softly, a dildo accompanies their dreams,

Wedding bells, bridesmaids,

organ-playing choir boys

dreaming, stiff wicked-wet schemes

of bucking boobies and ladies of the night

As the village Pillock, hunched-back

Slithers from pillow to pillow

under a weeping willow

In a Welsh town called;

Under Pillock Wood

Listen closely, he is never faraway from your 'pea'

A Welsh Rarebit from Dylan and me!





Shame old Richard Burton popped his Welsh clogs!