Rubbish poet writing rubbisn poetry on national poetry day

Rubbish poet Henry Longfellow Wordsworth has spent the day crafting another few lines of tedious annoyance because it is national poetry day.

The chap who works in a bank, and wears a cummerbund at the weekends, has been working away at Opus 37 for three years, but so far has only been spouting a cliche about the weather.

The three lines so far

Oh dreadful, dreich cloud,

why do you follow me,

when I just want to be lonely.

Bank customer Felicity Dowager said 'It took a while to get his attention, and when I did, he just looked so angry'.

'Yes' confirmed Henry 'If it wasn't for people, my life, and my poetry would be so much better.

'I write some poetry' interjected Felicity 'It won first prize in a competition last year, I shook the Major's hand'.

You should have seen the look that Henry gave her.