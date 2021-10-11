Political Pundits Agree That Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying To Out Trump, Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 11 October 2021

DNA Experts have suggested that MTG and DJT could possibly have the same DNA.

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – At a recent meeting of The U.S. Federation of News Agencies, which was held in Sin City, the vast majority of American political pundits are in complete agreement that Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is hated even more than Hitler and Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, has gotten totally out-of-control.

In fact, many pundits suspect that it’s due to MTG entering into her “Change of Life” period (LOL) and literally turning into a "Menopausal Maniac from Mars," as suggested by reporter Cinderella St. Lamb with The Daily Drama.

Experts now say that Marjorie Taylor Greene is on path to one day break Trump’s 30,000 lies and counting record.

Many note that with MTG being a female, it is so much easier for her to lie than it is for her son-of-a-bitch idol, and rumored boinker, (i.e. Donald Jonathan Trump).

Meanwhile, Melania, when asked if her husband still lies, immediately replied, “Dues a fucking zebra has stripes? Ease dee Potomac Reeber wet? And dids I imbents dee cashyest eslogan eber ‘be best?’”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

