The Bermuda Triangle Has Just Swallowed Up a Costa Rican Aircraft Carrier

THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE – (Satire News) – The Miami Globe Gazette has just reported that a Costa Rican aircraft carrier is missing and is believed to have been swallowed up by the infamous Bermuda Triangle.

The Globe Gazette stated that the Costa Rican naval vessel the CS El Nino, vanished after sending out a distress message that simply said, “Oh chit!”

The newspaper commented that chit is Spanish for shit.

The El Nino, is the second Costa Rican naval vessel to vanish within the past three years.

Back in March of 2018, the Costa Rican submarine the CS Banananista-2 disappeared after reporting that it had run into a school of sperm whales and was surfacing to escape being sunk.

A radarman for the Costa Rican navy commented that the last transmission from the el Bananista-2 was ‘mira no mas todas estas pinche ballenas’ which means ‘Well you look at all of these damn whales’