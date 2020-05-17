GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – The president of Guatemala has just informed the citizens of Gua-Gua, as the country is affectionately called by the other Central American countries, that the nation has run out of money.

President Alejandro "Guacamole" Giammattei, actually said that the treasury department still has about $915, but that amount will probably only last about six days or so.

The Guatemalan senate has agreed to let him sell the country's two naval vessels to raise some much-needed funds.

The two vessels will be going up on Craig’s List in a few days.

One vessel is a destroyer that was purchased from Switzerland, back in 1955. The other vessel is a submarine that was purchased from a Peruvian drug cartel three months ago.

The Destroyer the GS Empanada was originally part of the Russian Navy when the vessel was first commissioned on Russian Dressing Day in 1942, during World War II.

The submarine the GS Crack Cocaine Numero 6, has actually just come out of the shop after having had 437 bullet holes repaired.

An inside source said that the asking price for the destroyer is $17,000 and for the submarine $875.