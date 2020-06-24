Costa Rica Says They Are About Three Weeks From Acquiring a Hydrogen Bomb

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Costa Rica said that a lot of the funds for the bomb came from hundreds of national banana pudding sales.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Reports filtering out of the Pentagon state that the Central American country of Costa Rica, which is noted for bananas, Ramen, and stethoscopes, will soon be joining the world of destructive bomb-possessing countries.

A Pentagon accounts receivable clerk named Susie Pandora Boysenberry, 43, who says she’s a card-carrying atheist, stated that she saw a memorandum from a Costa Rican spy addressed to Ivanka Trump, that shows explicit detailed information about the bomb.

The memo even shows 17 photos of the bomb, and includes info such as the bomb's weight, its color, its markings, and even its ingredients.

The Hydrogen Bomb, nicknamed “El Platano” (the Banana), was developed by a highly-respected research team from the popular bomb making group, La Bomba Boom Boom Inc., which is based in Penguin Lips, Iceland.

The Costa Rican government has stated that the bomb now gives them some fantastic big-time leverage in their dealings with neighboring countries including Panama, Nicaragua, and Mookaslavia.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

