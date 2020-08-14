France is Sending The Aircraft Carrier FS Brigitte Bardot off The Coast of Turkey

PARIS – (Satire News) - French President Emmanuel “Macaroni” Macron has just sent the pride and joy of the French navy towards Turkey.

The FS Brigitte Bardot should arrive in a few days. Macron said that the purpose for the voyage is to collect the $1.4 million that Turkey still owes France for the purchase of 572,000 pounds of French Fries.

Turkey has repeatedly said that they mailed the check over a month ago.

France states that they received a nice letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and some McDonalds coupons from the USA, but no check for $1.4 million from the Turkish government.

A United Nations representative has informed the world media that the French aircraft carrier is equipped with 157 Ohh La La Surface-to-Air Missiles, 131 Grade B Rocket Launchers, and the obligatory white surrender flag.

The FS Brigitte Bardot also carries seven F-14 fighter jets equipped with GPS, Netflix, and state-of-the-art Keurig Coffee Makers.

The French government has said that, if they do have to fire on Turkey, they will try their best to avoid hitting any innocent camels.