France is Sending The Aircraft Carrier FS Brigitte Bardot off The Coast of Turkey

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 14 August 2020

image for France is Sending The Aircraft Carrier FS Brigitte Bardot off The Coast of Turkey
The French aircraft carrier, FS Brigitte Bardot leaving the port of Saint-Tropez and headed to Turkey.

PARIS – (Satire News) - French President Emmanuel “Macaroni” Macron has just sent the pride and joy of the French navy towards Turkey.

The FS Brigitte Bardot should arrive in a few days. Macron said that the purpose for the voyage is to collect the $1.4 million that Turkey still owes France for the purchase of 572,000 pounds of French Fries.

Turkey has repeatedly said that they mailed the check over a month ago.

France states that they received a nice letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and some McDonalds coupons from the USA, but no check for $1.4 million from the Turkish government.

A United Nations representative has informed the world media that the French aircraft carrier is equipped with 157 Ohh La La Surface-to-Air Missiles, 131 Grade B Rocket Launchers, and the obligatory white surrender flag.

The FS Brigitte Bardot also carries seven F-14 fighter jets equipped with GPS, Netflix, and state-of-the-art Keurig Coffee Makers.

The French government has said that, if they do have to fire on Turkey, they will try their best to avoid hitting any innocent camels.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Aircraft CarrierFranceTurkey

