Irish Split

Despite the recent bitterly cold spell in Ireland, unlike most sensible people, Pegeen Na Squarehole insisted on going out without gloves on, as well as washing her hands in cold water, without applying moisturiser afterwards.

As a result of all this negligence, her skin suffered with dry patches, hardening, flaking and eventually, splitting. When she went for a consultation with Dublin skin specialist Dermot O’Logie, he queried why she had taken no precautions, in the first place, against the unfavourable conditions.

Before answering the question, Ms Na Squarehole contemplated her damaged skin with surprising pride, and then said, “I did it just for the crack.”