Americans Keep Mistaking President Higgins for a Leprechaun

Funny story written by Joshua Courter

Saturday, 8 August 2020

image for Americans Keep Mistaking President Higgins for a Leprechaun
News 28042015. No repro Fee. President Michael D Higgins during a visit to the FINIRISH BATT HQ in South Lebanon .Photo Chris

During a morning press conference, President Michael D. Higgins stated that American tourists visiting Ireland keep mistaking him for a leprechaun.

Higgins went on to state that, when Americans take tours of Áras an Uachtaráin, they often go up to the President and ask him if he is a leprechaun. Many have no idea that he is the President of Ireland, or that Ireland even has a president. Higgins stated: "It's become quite the nuisance. At first, it was awkward, but in an endearing manner, but now it's just plain annoying! They come up to me and ask for a picture, which is fine, but then they ask me to sign their Luckycharms cereal box or their blu-ray copy of Leprechaun in the Hood. Don't these people know anything about the politics of Erie? By Jaysus, I'm an elected official! I'm the president of Ireland! D'anam don diabhal! Do you think I'm a tourist attraction?!"

Regarding this issue, we spoke to Michael Murphy, 38, an American tourist from Boston, who describes himself as "More Irish than the Irish."

Murphy attempted to get the President to autograph his DVD copy of Leprechaun 4: In Space. We asked why he mistook the president for a leprechaun, and if he felt entitled to an autograph. Mr. Murphy had this to say: "My great, great, great, great grandfather came over from Ireland in 1862. He told us that Ireland is a land of leprechauns, castles, wooden houses, horse drawn carts, and where everyone bursts into song n' dance at a moment's notice.

"I came to this country in the hope of meeting a real live leprechaun, and living that authentic Irish experience. Quite frankly, this trip has been disappointing! Horses have been replaced by taxis and cars! None of the restaurants serve corned beef, I can't find green beer anywhere, and I was kicked out of a pub for ordering an Irish car bomb! To top it off, the leprechaun was such a prima donna, that he refused to give me an autograph! I've seen leprechaun 4 a thousand times! That DVD has been handed down in my family for generations! The least he could have done was to have given me a goddamn autograph!"

On a side note, Mr. Murphy went on to say that he was fascinated to learn that the Irish have internet access.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
IrelandIrishRepublic of Ireland

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more