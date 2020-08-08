Americans Keep Mistaking President Higgins for a Leprechaun

During a morning press conference, President Michael D. Higgins stated that American tourists visiting Ireland keep mistaking him for a leprechaun.

Higgins went on to state that, when Americans take tours of Áras an Uachtaráin, they often go up to the President and ask him if he is a leprechaun. Many have no idea that he is the President of Ireland, or that Ireland even has a president. Higgins stated: "It's become quite the nuisance. At first, it was awkward, but in an endearing manner, but now it's just plain annoying! They come up to me and ask for a picture, which is fine, but then they ask me to sign their Luckycharms cereal box or their blu-ray copy of Leprechaun in the Hood. Don't these people know anything about the politics of Erie? By Jaysus, I'm an elected official! I'm the president of Ireland! D'anam don diabhal! Do you think I'm a tourist attraction?!"

Regarding this issue, we spoke to Michael Murphy, 38, an American tourist from Boston, who describes himself as "More Irish than the Irish."

Murphy attempted to get the President to autograph his DVD copy of Leprechaun 4: In Space. We asked why he mistook the president for a leprechaun, and if he felt entitled to an autograph. Mr. Murphy had this to say: "My great, great, great, great grandfather came over from Ireland in 1862. He told us that Ireland is a land of leprechauns, castles, wooden houses, horse drawn carts, and where everyone bursts into song n' dance at a moment's notice.

"I came to this country in the hope of meeting a real live leprechaun, and living that authentic Irish experience. Quite frankly, this trip has been disappointing! Horses have been replaced by taxis and cars! None of the restaurants serve corned beef, I can't find green beer anywhere, and I was kicked out of a pub for ordering an Irish car bomb! To top it off, the leprechaun was such a prima donna, that he refused to give me an autograph! I've seen leprechaun 4 a thousand times! That DVD has been handed down in my family for generations! The least he could have done was to have given me a goddamn autograph!"

On a side note, Mr. Murphy went on to say that he was fascinated to learn that the Irish have internet access.