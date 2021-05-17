Dutch women gets lost in DIY shop!

The Hague, Holland: After being sent to the local DIY shop by her hubby, who damaged his back doing DIY's on the house, a Dutch woman, Yolanda van de Duin, was last seen rummaging around aisles searching for several pieces required for painting an inside wall.

Her hubby got worried when after 3 hours she did not return with the pieces he asked her to purchase. So, he rang up the DIY shop and inquired if a rather pretty Dutch woman had been seen roaming around the aisles searching for sandpaper, pots of white paint, and brushes.

At the inquiry desk, the DIY worker confirmed the fact a rather pretty Dutch woman had been seen. He told the quite frustrated hubby that she asked several personnel where the pieces were, they even led her to the correct shelves, but hasn't been seen since and did not appear at the till to purchase the goods!

The mystery was solved after police were informed of the strange disappearance hours later by her hubby. They rushed to the DIY shop, demanded to look at CCTV cameras only to find the quaint Dutch woman slipping out the back entrance with a local painter and decorator on her arm, and no sandpaper.

The police located the painter and decorator, knocked on his door only to find him and Yolanda half-naked, looking rather exhausted, not smelling of fresh paint.

"Mevrouw, your hubby is worried about you, what are you doing here?"

Yolanda replied, "Please tell my hubby I'm not coming back until he can do his damn DIY jobs himself, until then I have found someone who is a wonderful 'handy-man' and doesn't ask me to paint his walls because I prefer men who can 'do it to me themselves!'

Divorce proceedings are now in progress and the hubby's backache has increased substantially!