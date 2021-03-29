Man To Be Paid In Peanuts

A man who gave up a perfectly good job in Thailand to go to live and work in Cambodia five years ago, and subsequently found out that salaries in the latter country were about half what they were in the former, recieved even worse news this week, when he was informed that, from Monday, he will be paid in peanuts.

Carrying out corperate work in Bangkok, where he taught at banks, hospitals, police colleges and the like, as well as at private companies, Moys Kenwood, 57, was earning a shitload of money, and, not having much time to spend it, put most of it in his bank account.

After leaving for Cambodia in 2016, however, he found money more difficult to come by.

Salaries were lower, and it was more difficult to make ends meet.

But much worse was to come.

Having first had to get used to the switch from Thai baht to US dollars, Kenwood has now been informed that he will receive his weekly stipend not in the traditionally capitalist form of 'money' - pieces of paper that may be traded for goods - but, in a symbolic gesture that recognizes Kenwood's true worth - nuts.

Kenwood's boss told us:

"Things are tight at the moment. Despite this, we feel our offer is fair, and our employees are compensated for their work in amounts that are commensurate with the effort they put in."