Man Has 'That Monday Morning Feeling' On Tuesday

We all know 'that Monday morning feeling', that general detestable loathing at the start of a new week at work which, after a relaxing weekend spent at home or doing some other pleasant activity, grates on one like the proverbial fingernails being scraped down a blackboard.

But, for one man today, it was a case of déja vu, as he experienced 'that Monday morning feeling' on Tuesday.

Moys Kenwood, 57, is not a great lover of work. Indeed, it would be accurate to say that he would go a fair distance, crawling over red-hot coals, to avoid it. He knows, however, that in the capitalist society we live in, nobody can survive very long without money obtained from somewhere, and short of getting into crime, work has, thus far, been his only option.

He doesn't have to like it though. And he doesn't.

He said:

"Yes, it's true. I don't like going to work and spending ten hours away from the people I love, and in the company of people I don't. Indeed, in several notable cases, in the company of people who I would cross a road to avoid."

And he added:

"It's not unusual for me to have 'that Monday morning feeling'. I usually experience it five times every week."