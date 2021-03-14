Man Farts In Bath

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 14 March 2021

image for Man Farts In Bath
Putting your head underwater during a fart can be dangerous

There was a minor nautical disturbance in a relatively serene part of the country on Friday night, when a man having a bath broke wind, shattering the silence for others in the vicinity.

The scene of the incident was the East Yorkshire resort of Oaf-on-Sea, where Myke Woodson, 57, lives with his mother in her tiny bungalow.

Woodson, having perused the newspaper and discovered there was nothing worth watching on the television, decided to have a relaxing bath, and filled the tub with hot water and some bubble bath.

Ten minutes later, as he reclined in the sweet-scented froth, Woodson felt a rumbling in his rectum, and knew, instinctively, there was about to be a major gas explosion.

He tried to sit up slightly to aid the smooth passage of the gas, but, as he did, there was a loud squirting sound, as if millions of tiny bubbles had been expelled from a garden hose nozzle being held under the surface in a water butt. This was followed by a sub-aqua gargling sound, as the fart reverberated against the plastic base of the bath, and a ghastly smell rose to the surface with toxic bubbles.

Woodson's mother, in her bedroom across the hallway, heard the sound. She said:

"I was sitting in front of my mirror, brushing my hair, when I heard it. I thought it was the neighbor with his drill. Then I remembered who was in the bath!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Farting

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more