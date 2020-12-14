'Sour-Krauts' demand Sauerkraut is banned from German dictionary, they feel discriminated against!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Monday, 14 December 2020

image for 'Sour-Krauts' demand Sauerkraut is banned from German dictionary, they feel discriminated against!
Soon to become an expensive, combustible, delicatesse in the UK, sauerkraut, now called Deutsche-Kraut + tariffs

(NOT EDITED) Delicious, healthy sauerkraut that rumbles up tummies, causes high-level flatulence, but has many properties which keep people healthy, has come under fire in Germany.

Real 'Sour-Krauts' feel they are being discriminated against every time they see packages of this glorious vegetable lying in supermarkets. A lobby of 'Sour-Krauts' has sent Angie Merkel a protest letter demanding German supermarkets change the name.

Giant discounters, Lidl, and Aldi, reacting to the protest, decided to remove all packets of sauerkraut, and re-label them. Other traditional German supermarket chains, Edeka and REWE, are more reluctant to remove such a cult product and give it a more upbeat name just to satisfy real 'Sour-Krauts' who moan about everything anyway!

Angie Merkel has asked the EU to intervene, she is hoping they come up with a solution. In the interim real 'Sour-Krauts' are organising national protest marches, with masks and social distancing. It will be called the "S-K-L-M-Movement" because it certainly moves bowels and matters They also believe social-distancing should be upheld in a natural manner because after consuming sauerkraut farting is inevitable. Hence, any relation between sauerkraut and real 'Sour-Krauts' will obviously be discriminate against them because farting is socially unacceptable!

Several suggestions from Lidl and Aldi have been put forward for a new name and here are just a couple:

Bowel-Kraut / Bog-Kraut / Red-Hot-Ring-Kraut / Po-Kraut / Happy-Belly-Kraut / Flatulent-Fire-Kraut, plus a couple of others.

The EU have decided to call simple German sauerkraut, 'Choucroute', which helps Merkel and Macron unite in 'blowing-off' the UK out of their exclusive club, fishing waters, and is non-discriminative. A win-win!

Sales of sauerkraut have rocketed in the UK before they leave the EU because taking the piss out of German humour is a British favourite hobby, and farting like Henry Eighth in public is too. However, they needed an efficient German product to heat up the rear-end, and it will soon become too expensive, so better stock up now!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Farting

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more