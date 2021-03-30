Adolf Hitler Still Missing

Authorities in Berlin say there is still no sign of the former German Reichskanzler Adolf Hitler, who led the country from 1933, and during the Second World War.

Hitler, who would have been 132 years old next month, is reputed to have given instructions for his body to have been incinerated after his death, and then to have shot himself.

This story, however, has always been the subject of intense speculation. Not having his body as 'concrete evidence' of his death gave rise to the rumor that he was still alive, possibly in South America.

Years of searches in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay proved in vain, but the rumors have persisted that the Nazi dictator had survived and was preparing to make another attempt at world domination.

However, say experts, not one thing has been seen or heard from Herr Hitler since 30 April 1945, and, they admit that, at this distance of time, a sudden reappearance now is extremely unlikely.

Despite this, it is not impossible that Austrian-born Hitler might still be amongst us, and authorities are warning everyone to be on their guard.

In Germany, police have said that people should avoid confronting Hitler, as he has a very short temper, and is likely to become furious at the slightest provocation.