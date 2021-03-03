Germany Develops Robots That Can Build Other Robots

BERLIN – (Satire News) – The Berlin Guten Morgen Gazette has just divulged that Konig Wilhelm Inc. has invented a robot that can make other robots.

The process was 17 years in the developmental stage, and was postponed twice due to the robots that were building the robots, going on strike for better working conditions.

And now a rep for Konig Wilhelm Inc, which is owned by descendants of Adolf Hitler, said that since all of the kinks, the metal composition, and the sodium content have been worked out, the robots, named the Black Forest Knights, are ready to start producing other various, more intricate types of robots.

And they will be manufacturing Porto-Potties, skateboards, and NFL goalposts.

At first, the company will sign contracts with local companies to build in Berlin, but, by summer, they hope to be producing life-like female dolls for Japan, life-like bulls for bloodless bullfights in Venezuela, and real, authentic-looking cheerleaders for the United States soccer teams.

Reports coming out of the White House state that Vice-President Kamala Harris and her niece are planning on flying to Berlin to meet with executives with Konig Wilhelm Inc. to see about building a robot-producing robot plant in Cleveland.