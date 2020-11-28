German Food Study Concludes Hamburgers Are From Hamburg

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 28 November 2020

Just as Yorkshire Puddings hail from Yorkshire...

In what's being called the most miraculous set of coincidences, researchers in Germany have discovered where some of the country's most popular foods originated, and have published their findings in a major scientific journal, it's been reported.

The publication, 'Die Deutsche Zeitung des Medizinisch und Essen' says that the worldwide number one fast food sandwich, the Hamburger, was first seen in the northern German port of Hamburg, and the much-adored German sausage, the Frankfurter, has its roots in Frankfurt, in central Germany.

The Nürnberger Bratwurst, meanwhile, seems to have made its earliest appearance in the city of Nürnberg, whilst the Braunschweiger sausage is most definitely from Braunschweig.

One of the researchers, Peter Schmidt, said:

"We couldn't believe it at first! We kept unearthing coincidence after coincidence. Hamburgers from Hamburg, Frankfurters from Frankfurt - it was almost too much to take in all at once!"

The team has now gone to the Schwarzwald to try to discover if the area is responsible for Black Forest Gateau.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
FoodGermanyhamburgers




