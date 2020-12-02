Man Says There Is No Need For Russia To Be So Big

A casual glance cast over any world map will show the viewer the immense dimensions of the territory of Russia, with its huge wide-open tracts of land and empty spaces, and it's been claimed by one man that there is absolutely no need whatsoever for it to be as big as it currently is.

Moys Kenwood, 57, who knows around 180 of the world's 195 countries well enough to be able to spell them, is accusing the Russian authorities of being greedy, and hoarding too much land for their own good.

He said:

"It seems unfair that Russia, which stretches from the Pacific Ocean in the east, to the Baltic Sea in the west, covering a total land surface area is just too immense, and might reasonably be scaled down a bit."

Russia is easily the largest country on the planet, covering an area of 6,612,100 square miles, but its population of about 144 million is only the 9th largest. The massive country's population density is tiny compared to others: 23 people per square mile, whilst England, for example, manages to squeeze 1,010 people into the same area.

Said Kenwood:

"There's no justification for that kind of waste. And most of the emptiness is over in the east, where much of the country is covered by forests."

A good understanding of just how large Russia really is, can be gleaned from the 'fact' that the vast expanse of earth covers nine or eleven different time zones, depending on the result of your Googlesearch.

It's not the first time someone has moaned about the size of Russia. Former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler echoed earlier proponents of societal expansion in his 'Mein Kampf', in 1925, saying that it was:

"Schändlich und empörend daß die Russen so viel Lebensraum haben!"

Nobody in Russia was available for comment.