DeleteFacebook! Facebook Group Deleted

A Facebook Group created calling for a boycott of Facebook after it took the extraordinary step of banning users in Australia from accessing news in a row over paying for content, has been deleted, by Facebook.

'Delete Facebook', 'Boycott Zuckerberg', and 'Facebook We Need To Talk' began trending on rival site Twitter today, as fury at the move spread around the globe.

Angry Facebook users created their own Facebook Group, "Delete Facebook", which encouraged members to delete their Facebook accounts. At one point, the group had over 80,000 members but today the group is no more.

"It just shows you that Facebook is a monster," said one angry user "They deleted our 'Delete Facebook Group', without any warning!"

A Facebook spokesman, though, countered by claiming that they did not delete the group.

"The owner of the group deleted his account, therefore deleting the 'Delete Facebook Group'. If people want to form a group calling for the deletion of Facebook, then, for it to remain active, they should not delete their Facebook accounts. We encourage free speech; therefore, if you want to discuss deleting Facebook, and create a 'Delete Facebook Group', please remember not to delete your Facebook account."

Confused? So are we.