Missing Brexit Voting Slips Found

There was a major talking point brewing this evening, after refuse collectors in London found an undisclosed number of EU referendum voting slips dumped in fourteen black plastic dustbin liners outside the home of former prime minister, Theresa May.

Police who were called to the scene estimated that there may be as many as 10 million voting slips in the sacks.

This could be important for the whole Brexit affair, with many experts saying that, depending on the results of an authentication check, a second referendum could be needed.

Britain left the EU on 1 January, so a 'remain' vote in any second referendum might cause some slight problems, not least amongst the electorate themselves.

It's not known why the sacks were left at the location so near to Mrs. May's residence, but political analysts have said it might have been better to have had a small bonfire every night.