Missing Brexit Voting Slips Found

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 13 January 2021

image for Missing Brexit Voting Slips Found
What a load of rubbish!

There was a major talking point brewing this evening, after refuse collectors in London found an undisclosed number of EU referendum voting slips dumped in fourteen black plastic dustbin liners outside the home of former prime minister, Theresa May.

Police who were called to the scene estimated that there may be as many as 10 million voting slips in the sacks.

This could be important for the whole Brexit affair, with many experts saying that, depending on the results of an authentication check, a second referendum could be needed.

Britain left the EU on 1 January, so a 'remain' vote in any second referendum might cause some slight problems, not least amongst the electorate themselves.

It's not known why the sacks were left at the location so near to Mrs. May's residence, but political analysts have said it might have been better to have had a small bonfire every night.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Brexit

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more