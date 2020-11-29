Centipede Scared Family Shitless

A quiet night in front of the TV spent watching a movie was ruined beyond redemption for one family last night, when, in the midst of their viewing, a gruesome impostor invaded their living room, and scared the living daylights out of them.

The Kenwoods, of Tapon commune, Battambang, had just nicely settled down to watch 'XXX State of the Union' starring Ice Cube, when a black villain of another kind started wiggling its way amongst them, looking menacing.

There were screams and a lot of jumping around as the many-legged black creature ran one way then the other causing chaos wherever it went.

Eventually, everyone having scrambled to safety, it was time to 'remove the threat', and, just as Ice Cube was resolving the situation on-screen, Mrs Kenwood resolved it off-screen, trapping the centipede or whatever the hell it was in a plastic water bottle.

As it is bad luck to kill these creatures after dark, it was left to wiggle about inside the plastic bottle all night, as the family tried desperately to push it from their minds, in order to get some sleep. In vain. The thought of it was just too hideous.

In the morning, the creature, still in the bottle, was handed to Mrs. Kenwood's 76-year-old father, so that he could enact some Hocus Pocus Mumbo Jumbo on it.