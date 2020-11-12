Little Lad Was Driving Mechanical Digger

We've all been shocked, at sometime in our lives, to see a motorbike flying past us with a clearly-underaged rider in the saddle, but such an experience would have paled into insignificance at the weekend, when a man saw a mechanical digger roll past his house - with a young lad in the cab!

Moys Kenwood, 57, came out of his front door when he heard a grating sound like a metal pylon being scraped along a concrete surface, coming from further up the road. He spied a dirty, old, once-yellow, now-rust-brown, industrial digger trundling along towards him at a speed that cannot have been exceeding 2 miles per hour.

The digger jerked this way and that, as the driver fought to maintain control of it, and to steer it in a straight line up the narrow road.

The operator who looked about 8 years old, grinned to himself like a madman.

Kenwood quickly captured this outrage on film (above), but did nothing else, secretly hoping that the digger would get out of control, career off the road, and completely destroy the house of one of his neighbors who he doesn't like very much, but this did not happen.

"There's always next time," he mused.