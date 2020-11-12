Little Lad Was Driving Mechanical Digger

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 12 November 2020

image for Little Lad Was Driving Mechanical Digger
If you strain your eyes, you can just see the little lad driving

We've all been shocked, at sometime in our lives, to see a motorbike flying past us with a clearly-underaged rider in the saddle, but such an experience would have paled into insignificance at the weekend, when a man saw a mechanical digger roll past his house - with a young lad in the cab!

Moys Kenwood, 57, came out of his front door when he heard a grating sound like a metal pylon being scraped along a concrete surface, coming from further up the road. He spied a dirty, old, once-yellow, now-rust-brown, industrial digger trundling along towards him at a speed that cannot have been exceeding 2 miles per hour.

The digger jerked this way and that, as the driver fought to maintain control of it, and to steer it in a straight line up the narrow road.

The operator who looked about 8 years old, grinned to himself like a madman.

Kenwood quickly captured this outrage on film (above), but did nothing else, secretly hoping that the digger would get out of control, career off the road, and completely destroy the house of one of his neighbors who he doesn't like very much, but this did not happen.

"There's always next time," he mused.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kidsmachines




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more