Spoof Writer So Exhausted He Nearly Didn't Write Story

A frequent contributor to a satirical news website has revealed how he was so exhausted tonight, that he came 'that' close to not writing a story for the site, and going to bed early for a well-deserved rest.

Moys Kenwood, 57, who wastes time cobbling together lame attempts at humor on TheSpoof.com, was relieved to be told, last Friday, that he had been given the 'green light' to return to work on Monday.

Four days in, however, toil was taking its toll.

Waking up at 5 a.m. for a 7 o'clock start, and working through until 5 p.m., after six months of lounging about doing nothing, had been a shock to his system, and he was mentally, as well as physically, spent.

Faced with the prospect of having to edit several stories which lacked correct punctuation, grammar, and spelling, he bravely battled against an approaching onslaught from sleep, but had almost completely given up the idea of submitting anything literary from himself.

At the last moment, however, he summoned up a superhuman effort, and forced his mind to come up with a half-idea which he then developed into a 200-word story about an exhausted man who nearly didn't write one.