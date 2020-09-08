Writer struggles to satisfy site's 100-word minimum limit

Funny story written by Mister Meaner

Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Writer struggles to satisfy site's 100-word minimum limit
96, 97, 98, 99 ...

A writer on an online satirical news website has told of the difficulty he experienced, while writing one of his stories, of trying to satisfy the site's requirement which stipulates each article must contain at least one hundred words.

The writer, writing for The Spoof, said that it wasn't easy, sometimes. He has an idea, but then it is difficult adding meat to the bones of the story.

He said, "It's not easy, sometimes. You have an idea, but then it's difficult adding meat to the bones of the story. I almost came up short this time, but not quite."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

