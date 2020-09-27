Spoof writers defy global logic by making people laugh in these f'ing miserable times!

Cheer up mate, just surf over to The Spoof, they'll bring a smile to your desperate visage!

(NOT EDITED) Sensational news coming out of Spoof HQ! Yes readers, spoof writers have joined hands to create something global people really need; "A laugh a minute!"

However, not every 'spoofer' has joined the "Spoofing Satirical Sundays' movement because many still insist writing about 'DICKHEAD' over there in DC, and man, that aint fucking funny any more!

Luckily, there are enough other 'mad' things happening all over the planet like;

Manchester United causing last minute heart attacks to their millions of Chinese fans.

Mad cat and doggy spoofs!

Global Covid 19 cock up's!

Kanye West, well he's a real fucking nutter!

Brexit trade talks, totally fucking bananas! Especially Colombian Cartel ones

Rolling Stones, still alive and kicking, especially Keith Richards, who has more lives than a cat.

Black Lives Matter; only top quality spoofers can make funny spoofs about that sad subject, but we have so many great spoofers here, so, what's the problem?

Fridays for Future; really funny that our fucking politicians need hordes of spotty school kids to tell them we are all heading to an apocalyptic future, HA, FUCKING, HA!

Social Media fuck-heads; Facebook, Google, Instagram, What's App, Pinterest,; bunch of mind destroying, manipulative, multi-billion conglomerates, advertising pandemic arseholes!

Etc, Etc

So, world out there, come and join the 'Spoofing Satirical Specialists!' They will cheer you all up, bring a smile to your faces and, prevent you all from committing 'Hari Kari!'

