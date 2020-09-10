Nobody Reading The Spoof Anymore

According to sources 'close to the hub', very few people are bothering to make the effort to read content on satirical news website TheSpoof.com

It's not quite 'nobody', but you get the drift.

The site, a going concern since 2001, has, for those 19 years, commanded relatively high viewing figures, but recent changes to the status accorded it by Google News, has meant that interest in The Spoof has tapered off.

It's not the only reason, of course.

One writer said:

"It's currently like a blocked drain, a sewer full of Donald Trump detritus. Incessant lambasting of one man, by placing him in situations and conversations which are not only 'not funny', they are totally lacking in any kind of credibility, and so lame, they don't even approach the level of either farce or slapstick. They are just words, followed by other words, followed by more words, none of which are funny, meaningful, or contain insight."

Another moaned:

"I remember the days when ... well, you know. It's not like that anymore. Since Google 'outed' The Spoof as being a fake news site, there has been less and less interest, and fewer of those gullible readers who are dragged in by their insane curiosity after seeing an unlikely headline."

A third said:

"There was a nice spike at the weekend when either the CIA, FBI, MI5, or Interpol were looking in, but views fell again on Monday. Today has been particularly quiet. It's disappointing, I suppose, for those writers who crave recognition in the form of points and the position at the top of the chart, and religiously churn out the regulation daily three pieces of dross to get them."