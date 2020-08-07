A man who has listened to the radio for more than 70 years, and has never owned a television set, has complained to his neighbour that his "wireless is on the blink!"

Albert Griffin, 88, of Coventry, has been using his Grundig radio since the day he purchased it in 1950, and says it has never let him down before - until Monday, that is.

Griffin, a bachelor, says he switches the wireless on as soon as he wakes up in the morning, and switches it off as he climbs into bed at night. Between those two times, he listens to a variety of talkshows, phone-ins, interviews, news, sport and music, and claims:

"It provides me with the company I miss out on by not having a wife."

On Monday morning, however, the wireless appeared to have 'given up the ghost', and wouldn't make a sound. He twiddled its knobs, adjusted the dials to change the stations, wiggled the aerial around, and brought his loosely-clenched fist down on it, but in vain.

He started to think about a replacement, but then his other neighbour, Dave, who is an electrician appeared, and asked if he could have a look.

Dave gave the radio a once-over, and had good news for Albert. He said:

"For a 70-year-old radio, it's in good nick. Reception is great, it picks up all the channels he needs, and the sound quality is as clear as a bell."

Asked what was wrong with the equipment, Dave said: "It just needed some new batteries."