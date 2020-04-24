Spoof Writer Had Great Idea For Story, But Forgot What It Was Before He Had A Chance To Write It

A writer of spoof stories for an online satirical news website has told of how he had an inspirational idea for a great story, but, before he had a chance to write it, the idea had disappeared from his mind, like the crew and passengers of the Marie Celeste.

Moys Kenwood, 56, had the idea whilst watching the Hollywood blockbuster movie 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull', but, instead of writing it there and then, he delayed until the movie was over - which was too late.

Said Kenwood:

"I had this brilliantly-clever idea, but wanted to see the end of the film. When I logged on to write the story, I found I couldn't remember anything about it!"

The scatterbrain says his memory is starting to fail him.

And the situation could have been even worse.

"I actually had two ideas for stories. There was the one you are reading now, about a man who has a great idea for a story, but who forgets the details before he has a chance to write it, and this other story, which I now can't remember!"