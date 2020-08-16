Trump Grabbed Coronavirus By The Pussy

Donald Trump seems to believe the coronavirus is over with and yesterday's news. He grabbed coronavirus by the pussy, and it is history. Done! Gone! “Like a miracle. Didn’t I tell you so?”

Now on to the next big thing: His re-election. “Like Obama, Sleepy Joe Biden is a total failure. And Kamala Harris isn’t even an American! She is one nasty woman.”

Is anyone buying it a second time around? Why did anyone buy it the first time around? The guy is an embarrassment! He doesn’t know anything. He recently discovered Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. “Lots of people didn’t know that.”

Indeed, a self-incriminating confession. Just imagine the hanging-jaw disbelief of the informer and the argument that ensued, until he was finally convinced. “No, shit!”

It is rumored that Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died of coronavirus. One among the 761,018 who have been killed globally. Every 80 seconds, someone dies of coronavirus in the United States.

Failure in leadership. Wear a mask.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Under the Obama administration, only two nurses caught Ebola after treating a patient, but no one died in the United States. Leadership.

