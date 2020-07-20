Classic Rock DJ struggles to get through show without using cliche phrases

Bobby the Bobster, DJ on ‘Gold Rock for Dads’, was sailing close to the cliche wind until eventually, he introduced a song with, ‘Now here’s a classic.’

Extracts from recent shows reveal the following: “...from a time when you could actually hear the words in the song,” and “Here’s The Dogs of Purgatory, such a wicked band.” You can hear ‘Old Duffer’ just oozing out of Bobby. “...with their 1982 single, ‘My weapons hot’, it’s a classic.”

Regular listener, Brenda O’Lox, noticed Bobby was on the cusp of clicheism when she heard “...and now back to 1979 for the debut album by Infinity of Nebulous, this is such a classy production.”

Brenda sensed Bobby was struggling.

“...safely navigating between the excesses of pompous prog rock and capturing the dynamism of the burgeoning new wave.”

Brenda recognised that Bobby was only just operating within safety parameters. Then things slipped.

“This really is one of my all time favs.” This was followed by, “I’m sure John Peel would have had this in his christmas festive fifty.”

Brenda explains her shock. “He was invoking ‘The Peel card’, and I was really worried. Then Bobby said ‘Surely by anyones standards, a classic.’, I just cried,” said Brenda.

Bobby is now receiving treatment for early onset DJ Clicheism.

“He’ll have time to chillax, learn to be hip and groovy again, before returning to radio land,” said Brenda, “we should have noticed, he showed all the classic signs.”