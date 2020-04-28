Man Tried To Get Three Cups Of Tea Out Of The Same Tea Bag - With Disastrous Results!

A man who is quickly exhausting his supply of tea bags due to his increased consumption during the Coronavirus lockdown, has revealed how an attempt at economizing, by re-using the bags a second, or, even, third time, went disastrously wrong at the weekend.

Moys Kenwood, 56, noticed that his stash of tea bags was becoming depleted two weeks ago, and decided to try and get his money's worth from them, by making a slightly weaker cup of tea, then using the same bag again later.

This plan went so well, that he tried making a single tea bag go even further by using it a third time, but here the project came unstuck.

Pieter, a German near-neighbor of Kenwood's, called around to discuss the virus, just as the Englishman and his wife were having a cup of tea. The host went to make the guest a brew, but realized he had used the last tea bag in his tin, and would have to go upstairs for a fresh supply.

But, he was tired .

Instead, he used his brain and fished out of the bin the tea bag that he had used to make his and his wife's tea, ten minutes earlier.

He poked and pressed and prodded and, unknowingly, pierced the bag, presenting his pal with a piss-weak mug of milky-white hot water in which tea leaves swam about with gay abandon.

The German took a swig and narrowed his eyes to slits, as he felt the flavorless liquid burn the back of his throat.

"Ach, das ist gut!" he lied.

Mrs Kenwood looked sternly at her husband.