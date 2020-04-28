Man Tried To Get Three Cups Of Tea Out Of The Same Tea Bag - With Disastrous Results!

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 28 April 2020

image for Man Tried To Get Three Cups Of Tea Out Of The Same Tea Bag - With Disastrous Results!
Is that strong enough for you, Pieter?

A man who is quickly exhausting his supply of tea bags due to his increased consumption during the Coronavirus lockdown, has revealed how an attempt at economizing, by re-using the bags a second, or, even, third time, went disastrously wrong at the weekend.

Moys Kenwood, 56, noticed that his stash of tea bags was becoming depleted two weeks ago, and decided to try and get his money's worth from them, by making a slightly weaker cup of tea, then using the same bag again later.

This plan went so well, that he tried making a single tea bag go even further by using it a third time, but here the project came unstuck.

Pieter, a German near-neighbor of Kenwood's, called around to discuss the virus, just as the Englishman and his wife were having a cup of tea. The host went to make the guest a brew, but realized he had used the last tea bag in his tin, and would have to go upstairs for a fresh supply.

But, he was tired.

Instead, he used his brain and fished out of the bin the tea bag that he had used to make his and his wife's tea, ten minutes earlier.

He poked and pressed and prodded and, unknowingly, pierced the bag, presenting his pal with a piss-weak mug of milky-white hot water in which tea leaves swam about with gay abandon.

The German took a swig and narrowed his eyes to slits, as he felt the flavorless liquid burn the back of his throat.

"Ach, das ist gut!" he lied.

Mrs Kenwood looked sternly at her husband.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Tea




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more