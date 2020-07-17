Niger And Nigeria Consider Namechanges

Written by Mister Meaner

Friday, 17 July 2020

Some human beings earlier

The furore over the recent racist violence perpetrated on innocent black civilians in the US, and the subsequent unrest, shows no signs of abating, and, this morning, comes the news that two countries are seriously considering changing their names, to something slightly less offensive.

In west Africa, the confusingly similar-sounding nations of Niger and Nigeria have said they are keen to move away from being N-states.

Both countries became independent of their colonial-era rulers within two months of each other in 1960 - Nigeria from the UK, on 1 October, and, before that, Niger from France, on 3 August.

And both have names that, if spoken by a black person, would sound perfectly normal, but if uttered by a white person, would almost certainly provide grounds for a riot.

Both names were imposed upon the countries by their colonial masters.

There are no indications as to what either Niger or Nigeria might introduce as their new names, but they probably won't begin with the letter 'N'.

In Central America, Nicaragua is also said to be thinking about changing its moniker.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

