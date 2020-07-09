Man Found Woman Asleep In His House

In a strange incident reminiscent of a scene from the children's fairy story, 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears', a man has spoken of how he came home to discover an unknown woman asleep in his house.

The incident happened earlier this afternoon when Moys Kenwood, 57, returned home from a short bike ride he had undertaken - unwisely, as it turned out, when he found his legs severely wanting after only fifteen minutes of pedalling.

He angrily dumped his bike outside, and staggered into the house, totally unprepared for the shock that awaited him.

In a hammock in the corner of the room, he could see a pair of hairy legs.

Repulsed, he sought out his wife, who laughed, and told him that it was only one of her daughter's friends, who couldn't get into her mum's house, because her mum hadn't arrived home yet.

"Clearly, when this happens, you just roll up your skirt, expose your hairy legs, and fall asleep in somebody else's house, in their hammock, right?" asked the pretend-cyclist.

"Yes, that's right," said Mrs. Kenwood.