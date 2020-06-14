Man Made Rather Obvious 'Play On Words' Joke

There was a knowing smile and a short expulsion of air from the nose this morning, when a contributor to a satirical news website read the comments of another writer in the site's forum, which amounted to a rather obvious - though not totally humorless - 'play on words' joke.

Moys Kenwood, 56, was perusing overnight forum submissions, and noticed that, in a thread started by the site's owner, Mark Lockdown, entitled:

"Let me know if you spot any bugs"

one of the responses, by veteran Thornton funnyman, Han Widehead, had been:

"Yes. Just found one in the smoke detector. I think I am also being followed. And I don't mean the good followed."

Mr. Widehead, a successful published author, had clearly stooped to the level of utiluzing a pun on the word 'bugs' in a desperate effort to extort some comedic gratification from this joke, and, no doubt, played with his tool as he did so.

Said Kenwood:

"I'm a little surprised he didn't go the 'ants' or 'cockroaches' route."