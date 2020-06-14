Man Made Rather Obvious 'Play On Words' Joke

Written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 14 June 2020

image for Man Made Rather Obvious 'Play On Words' Joke
He looks the 'play on words' type, doesn't he?

There was a knowing smile and a short expulsion of air from the nose this morning, when a contributor to a satirical news website read the comments of another writer in the site's forum, which amounted to a rather obvious - though not totally humorless - 'play on words' joke.

Moys Kenwood, 56, was perusing overnight forum submissions, and noticed that, in a thread started by the site's owner, Mark Lockdown, entitled:

"Let me know if you spot any bugs"

one of the responses, by veteran Thornton funnyman, Han Widehead, had been:

"Yes. Just found one in the smoke detector. I think I am also being followed. And I don't mean the good followed."

Mr. Widehead, a successful published author, had clearly stooped to the level of utiluzing a pun on the word 'bugs' in a desperate effort to extort some comedic gratification from this joke, and, no doubt, played with his tool as he did so.

Said Kenwood:

"I'm a little surprised he didn't go the 'ants' or 'cockroaches' route."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more