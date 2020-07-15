Man Wondered Where His Favorite Plate Had Gone

A man, who many of his acquaintances believe may be a borderline sufferer of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), is reported to have become frustrated, irritated, annoyed and, finally, enraged, when he couldn't find his favorite plate last night, and had to use another.

Moys Kenwood, 57, who is the kind of person who tries to avoid standing on cracks in the sidewalk, and who would never walk under a ladder, finished his evening meal, and decided to have a cup of tea and a bun.

He put the kettle on to boil, and looked around for his plate, the green, plastic, square-shaped one with rounded corners, that he has been using ever since his Mister Donut plate was broken by his children, in March.

He looked in the cupboard, on the drainer, and then in the washing-up bowl, where there was some grayish water, but no plate.

He went from room to room, hunting his prey, but it was in a good hiding place.

His brain told him that, without his favorite plate, the bun was a no-no. Risking another plate might make the bun taste different. That was unthinkable!

Eventually, after two hours, the search was called off, and he grumpily went to bed without his chocolate treat.

This morning, his wife chuckled as she solved the mystery. She said:

"Oh, I used it for the dog's dinner. Sorry!"

The Kenwood's haven't got a dog.