Man Asked Girl What She Was Looking At

A man who was sitting talking to his wife in their shop next to their house this morning, suddenly became aware he was being stared at by one of his step-daughter's teenage friends, and asked her what she was looking at.

Moys Kenwood, 57, was deep in animated conversation with his other half on subjects which are superfluous to this story, and the 'friend' couldn't seem to drag her big boo-boo eyes away from his face.

He noticed this, and endured it for what seemed a reasonable amount of time, before turning to her and imitating the voice of Susan Gogan, the vocalist with pragVEC, on their 1979 single, 'The Follower', saying:

"I seen your face,

What you looking at?"

Cogs in the girl's brain moved, and a process began whereby she might ask herself why she couldn't seem to fix her gaze on something else.

For the time being, however, she remained vacantly looking straight at Kenwood, almost as if he couldn't see her.

What was going on behind her eyes, is anybody's guess.

Kenwood said:

"I now know what being a gorilla in a zoo feels like."