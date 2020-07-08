Man Fondly Remembers First Record He Ever Bought

A man who was idly daydreaming the other day, started to think about music from his childhood, and remembered that the first vinyl record he ever bought was the 7" single by Status Quo, 'Down, Down' in 1974, when he was just 11 years old.

Moys Kenwood, now 57, hummed along to the driving rhythm, and emphatically mimicked the chord changes on his 'air guitar', singing the chorus with gusto when he came to it.

"Down, down, deeper and down"

"Get down, deeper and down"

"Down, down, deeper and down"

"Get down, deeper and down"

He recalled the 'Top of the Pops' performance of the hit, with Francis Rossi in his white T-shirt and blue denim waistcoat, and his beautiful green and white guitar, and a tear came to his eye.

He became so involved in the tune, that he didn't notice his wife creep into the room and video the incident for posterity.

Later, she submitted it to her Facebook account, where 15 people 'liked' it with the 'laughter' icon.