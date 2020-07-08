Man Relieved To Discover Francis Rossi Isn't Dead Yet

A man who was reading a Wikipedia page about British boogie rock band, Status Quo, and read of the deaths of two members of the band, told of how relieved he was to to discover that founding member, Francis Rossi, was still alive.

Moys Kenwood, whose first record purchased was the Status Quo 7" vinyl single 'Down, Down' in 1974, was fondly remembering the band with a view to writing a rubbish spoof story about them, on his favourite waste of time, TheSpoof.com.

As he read, however, he became aware that the band's original keyboard player, Jess Jaworski, had died in 2014, and Rick Parfitt had followed him in 2016, giving him a sense of dread that Rossi might also have departed, and had, possibly, now swapped his guitar for a harp.

There was relief, however, when Kenwood learned that Rossi had not yet 'given up the ghost', and was still rockin' all over the world, with new band members, at the ripe old age of 71.

Get down!