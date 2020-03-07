A black cat called 'Mike', who successfully sued his former owner for not recognizing that he is in fact a white dog trapped inside the wrong body with the wrong-colored skin, has died.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, stated that Mike's former owner was: Transphobic, Racist, Unsympathetic, Cruel, Bullying and Selfish. Mike, who was 8(52 years in cat age) was awarded $10,000,000.

"If a man can say he is a woman, a woman claim she is male, and a white woman claims that she is a black woman, then it is perfectly acceptable for a cat to claim he is a dog (in a cat's body) and white (even though his fur is jet black). I hope this ruling opens the floodgates for others to sue anyone who doesn't accept that nature is not always right," said lawyer Thomas Barnes, who had represented MIke before his death.

Mike though, was killed yesterday, after he was ripped apart by several pit bulls at the dog kennel where he was staying, after his new owners placed him there while they took a cruise. A spokesman for the kennels said Mike could have survived if he hadn't been spotted by the other dogs, meowing, chasing a red dot and trying to cover up his shit.