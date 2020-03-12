Man Forced To Sit For 13 Miles In Rickety Trailer Attached To Back Of Motorbike

A man who was exhausted after a hard day at work, has revealed details of how he was made to sit on the bare wooden boards of a rickety, old trailer attached to the back of his wife's motorbike, and driven 13 miles home, causing distress to his back and bottom.

Moys Kenwood, 56, emerged from the school where he 'works' this afternoon, not expecting to see any old contraptions at the rear of the motorbike, but nearly 11 years of life in southeast Asia has taught him to expect the unexpected, and the unexpected was what he got.

The trailer, necessary because his wife had purchased a heavy glass cabinet from the town, was secured, as it were, by some string and a strip of cloth, far outstripping normal local safety requirements.

Unable to perch safely on the back of the bike, then, Kenwood nestled down at the rear of the trailer, and tried not to notice the bumps and grinds of the contours of the worst roads imaginable.

His back ached in a wisdom tooth kind of way, and his bottom felt as if it had had the skin removed from it, leaving only bare bones, as the crippleworthy convoy meandered along for forty minutes of pure hell.

Eventually, it reached its destination, and Kenwood clambored out, grimacing as he did. He told his wife: