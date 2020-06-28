Man Has 'A Match', But Doesn't Know How To Say Her Name

A man perusing the pages of a satirical news website was notified, to his obvious delight, that he had found his 'match' - an Asian beauty called Xiaoke, aged 27 - but was embarrassed by the fact that he wasn't sure how to pronounce her name correctly.

Moys Kenwood, 57 last Wednesday, was idling around TheSpoof.com when his attention was captured by the lusty, busty beauty beaming right back at him from the advert placed by Asiandate.com, a completely above-board organization that endeavors to romantically match its customers with a trollop from China or the Philippines.

Or somewhere like that.

Kenwood licked his lips, and imagined himself licking hers, after having been informed of the match, but spotted an immediate problem with the girl's quirkily-spelt moniker.

Ensuring nobody was listening, he sounded out a few attempts:

"Ks-ee-ah-oh-ki

Ks-ee-ah-ok-kay

Sh-ee-ah-oh-ki

Sh-ee-ah-oh-kay"

None of these sounded right, however, and, though he sincerely wished he could explore her deep cleavage, he decided that, in the final analysis, she probably wasn't his type.