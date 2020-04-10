Pamplona’s Annual Running of the Bulls Has Been Moved To Sweden

PAMPLONA, Spain – a representative for the Annual Pamplona Running of the Bulls Committee has stated that, because of the horrid Coronavirus pandemic, the summer time event has been moved out of the country.

Generalissimo Alberto Roberto Del Puerto, speaking in behalf of the committee, said that, now that a tiger in the Bronx Zoo has come down with C-19, the committee is very concerned that one or some of the bulls could come down with it also.

One of Europe’s leading veterinarians said that he has read that, if a bull’s horns turn magenta in color, it is a sign that the bull could have C-19.

The doctor added that another tell-tale sign is if the bull is observed trying to lick his own tongue.

When the government of Sweden found out about the event being cancelled, they called the Spanish ambassador and suggested that they would be willing to have the Running of the Bulls held in Stockholm.

Swedish Prime Minister, Kjell Stefan Lofven, suggested that, instead of having bulls and calling it the Running of the Bulls, they would have moose and call it the Running of the Moose.

Generalissimo Del Puerto liked the idea, and told Swedish Prime Minister Lofven to go ahead with the plans.