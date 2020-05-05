Child's Birthday Cake Dropped On Way Back From Shop

There was panic afoot in one couple's minds this morning when, on their way back from a shopping trip to buy their young son a birthday cake, the motorbike they were riding had a minor skirmish with another motorbike, and the aforementioned cake was dropped onto the road.

Moys Kenwood and his wife had travelled into Battambang to buy the cake for little Norman, who was 3 today. They selected a chocolate cake, covered in yellow icing with chocolate cookies and chocolate coins all over the top of it, and, for some unknown reason, a superhero-type figure.

They sped home, intending to store the cake in the fridge until later this afternoon, when they had a little surprise in store for the kids, in the form of a party.

Before that, however, there was a little surprise in store for the adults, in the form of a prang.

A delinquent youth - most likely on drugs - pulled out of a track at the side of the road, and, the two vehicles, trying to avoid a collision, collided.

Objects flew in all directions, with the cake box flying downwards. The cake, itself, tried to escape, and was on the road surface. Attempts were made to scrape it off the road with the plastic knife, but these were unsuccessful.

There was nothing for it; the couple headed back to the bakery.

Staff at the bakery were surprised when the couple to whom they had sold the cake not thirty minutes ago, were now standing in front of them again, asking for another one.