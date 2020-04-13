Family Spending Lockdown Time Playing KerPlunk, Mousetrap, And Cluedo

A family of four who have been trapped in their own home for more than three weeks now, due to the government's lockdown arrangements, have revealed that, as well as eating, sleeping, watching TV, and arguing, they've been spending most of the rest of their time playing games, such as KerPlunk, Mousetrap, and Cluedo.

The Woodsons, from Oaf-on-Sea, in East Yorkshire, battened down the hatches, and prepared for the worst with the rest of the country, organising an interesting itinerary of activities for the whole family.

First of all, they played KerPlunk, the game where players take it in turns to draw plastic straws from an upright tube, aiming to avoid setting off an avalanche of marbles from above the straws. Great fun, but they started to lose their marbles underneath the sofa, and abandoned after a week.

Next, they played Mousetrap, where a complex series of systems has to be constructed, so that, when it is set in motion, all manner of contraptions conspire to trap a plastic mouse under a basket.

Merely setting up the game took an inordinate amount of time, however, and, as time dragged on they quickly began to feel like the trapped mouse, rather than players.

They tried various card games, chess, darts, dominoes, snakes and ladders, Monopoly and Scrabble, ending the latter only when Mr Woodson used his available tiles to spell 'ISOLATE'.

Cluedo was next, but even this had to be curtailed, when extreme irritation set in, and Mrs Woodson pointed out that, before the killer was identified, there was likely to be a second murder.

Head of the family, Myke, 56, said:

"I hate work, but I love games. I hope it goes on forever and ever and ever and ever. And ever. Amen."