Steamroller Driven Over Man's Foot

It could have ended much, much worse than it eventually did for one fortunate man on Wednesday afternoon, when he inadvertently became involved in an incident with a steamroller, which ran over his foot.

The road-rolling vehicle was being driven by unlicensed tearaway driver, Norman Kenwood, who will not be three years old until early May.

Kenwood was, according to one eyewitness:

"driving like a maniac, pushing it and a tractor around without a care in the world, and with little or no regard for either his own or other people's safety."

Injured party, Moys Kenwood, 56, who is the father of the accused, said:

"I know he's my son and all, but the truth is, he was driving without due care and attention, and seriously put at risk the safety of other road users and pedestrians. He has to learn to be more aware."

The tot refused to be drawn into an argument, or comment on the accident, but did offer, somewhat incoherently:

"Brrrrrmmmm."