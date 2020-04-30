Dennis Rodman Said He is Smitten With Kim Jong-un’s Little Sister Kim Yo-jong

PYONGYANG, North Korea – Former NBA basketball star, Dennis Rodman, has been friends with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un since Columbus Day of 2013.

Rodman, who stands 6-foot-7-inches tall, clearly towers over Kim, who stands 5-foot-7-inches tall, and that's with the help of 4-inch lifts in his shoes.

Rodman and “Chubby” both weigh the same - 247 pounds.

The Kimster pointed out that they weigh the same, because he is much too busy to run seven miles a day, and do 300 push ups like Dennis does.

The extremely unlikely pair have been friends for seven years. They first met at an exhibition game that the Chicago Bulls played against the Harlem Globetrotters in the North Korean capital.

The Bulls lost to the Globetrotters, 173 to 172. Kim was extremely upset, because he had bet 2,000 pounds of rice on the Bulls.

When Rodman met Kim’s little sexy sister, Kim Yo-jong, he became totally smitten with her Asian beauty.

He immediately told her that she looked like his favorite "Dancing With The Stars" judge, Carrie Ann Inaba.

Little Kim thanked him, and said that he looked like a cartoon character from a friggin’ horror cartoon show.

The supreme leader has said that his sister will become North Korea's leader, if he ever decides to retire and move to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

He pointed out that, even though his little sister Kimmy only weighs 91 pounds, the little doll can kick the daylights out of a pair of mature plow oxen.