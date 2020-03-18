French Officials Fear That the Eiffel Tower May Have To Be Destroyed Because It Has Become Infected With The Coronavirus

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 18 March 2020

France is hoping that the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Emirates will help pay for the towers demolition.

PARIS – French officials with the Parisian Health Commission (PHC) have informed the mayor of Paris that they have discovered traces of the C-19 located in several parts of the Eiffel Tower.

Gaspard du Croissant, the vice-director of the PHC, emphasized that, although the amounts appear to be somewhat minute, it has been decided to err on the side of caution, and has mandated that the entire structure be demolished.

Many lifelong Parisians have expressed dismay, and several have said that they are so upset, that they are planning on moving to Scotland.

Meanwhile, a disease control company located in Wales, has informed the French market that they have a product that could rid the Eiffel Tower of the C-19 menace.

They did state, however, that the product - a mixture of seven parts sulfuric acid, two parts chocolate milk, and one part macadamia nuts - could end up totally destroying the entire Parisian squirrel population.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

