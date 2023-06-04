Gov. DeSantis says that Trump is cheating already

The governor of the Plywood State,(Ron DeSantis), of Florida,has accused Donald Trump of cheating his orange ass off.

The Trumptwat responded by saying that he has never cheated, even once in his life, and that includes with wanton women, on his income taxes, and with the Vietnam War draft.

Ron The Con meanwhile says that he cannot figure out why Trump is even bothering to campaign, when he knows full well that he is going to end up serving time, lots of time in Sing Sing Prison.

DeSantis notes that the Orange Whale is nothing more than a habitual goon, bully, thug, and punk.